El pasado 9 de septiembre se llevó a cabo la ceremonia virtual de los Premios SABRE LATAM 2020; que distingue las mejores campañas de Relaciones Públicas de la región. La premiación se dio en el marco del evento “Radical 2020”, el Congreso de expertos en Reputación y Relaciones Públicas, convocado por PRORP.
Premios SABRE LATAM 2020
Las compañías más galardonadas fueron Sherlock Communications y JeffreyGroup. La primera, es una agencia de RP y marketing digital con sede principal en São Paulo, Brasil; y obtuvo siete premios SABRE Diamante y un codiciado SABRE Global, gracias al trabajo realizado para sus clientes.
JeffreyGroup, una compañía de marketing y comunicación ubicada en Miami, USA; y con sede en México, Argentina y Brasil, también ganó siete SABRE Awards diamante y oro.
Estas fueron las categorías y las organizaciones y campañas premiadas:
Best Campaign in Latin America: #UnblockTheLove – Doritos (PepsiCo)
Company of the Year: Proving the value of Distance Learning in Latin America — Instructure with Sherlock Communications
Premios SABRE LATAM 2020
CEO of the Year: Samantha Ricciardi, BlackRock Mexico – CEO of the Year — BlackRock with JeffreyGroup
The SABRE Award for Superior Achievement in Brand-Building: #UnblockTheLove — Doritos with JeffreyGroup
The SABRE Award for Superior Achievement in Reputation Management: Stay Well – Fique Bem — Bayer with JeffreyGroup
Premios regionales
México
Premios SABRE LATAM 2020
Let´s March for Those Who Can’t March Today — Reinserta with Zimat Consultores
Caribe
First Manual of Good Practices for the Dominican Pharmaceutical Industry — Association of Pharmaceutical Representatives, Agents and Producers, Inc. (ARAPF) with LLYC
Premios SABRE LATAM 2020
América Central
Sangre TIGO — Millicom International Cellular SA with Square Root Marketing and The Lab Ideas
Argentina
The Power of Imagery in Latin America — Getty Images with Sherlock Communications
Brazil
- NBA House 2019: Media & Fan Experience — NBA with MPC Rio Comunicação
- South America (Excluding Argentina and Brazil)
- Apúestale a Higuita — WPlay.co with Another Company
Multi-Market
Suéltate El Pelo — Pantene – P&G with MMK+ (Ketchum Brazil) and Grey New York, Devries New York, and Marlon Buenos Aires
Áreas prácticas
Business-To-Business Marketing
- Bringing Jobs to Brazil — Indeed.com with Sherlock Communications Cause-Related Marketing
- Yo me quedo en mi Negocio — Credibanco with BCW Colombia Corporate Image
- Nossa Cultura É A Transformação— Dell technologies with Ideal H+K Strategies Corporate Social Responsibility
- Hagamos Esto Juntos — Coca-Cola México with BCW Crisis/Issues Management
- Zoom: Connecting People During the Covid-19 Pandemic — Zoom Video Communications with VIANEWS
Digital Campaign
- #SWEXICO — IKEA Mexico with Weber Shandwick // MRM McCann Employee Communications
- Delivering excellence in the midst of a global pandemic — Novartis with Weber Shandwick
Financial/Capital Markets Communications
- A Better Financial Future for Mexicans — BlackRock with JeffreyGroup Influencer Marketing
- Rock in Rio with Ford — Ford Peru with BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe) Integrated Marketing
- Proving the value of Distance Learning in Latin America — Instructure with Sherlock Communications
Marketing to Consumer (New Product)
- Heroes of the Community — banQi with Sherlock Communications
- Marketing to Consumers (Existing Product)
- Smart Lighting Brazil — Signify with Sherlock Communications
Media Relations
- An Invitation to Approach — Mastercard with JeffreyGroup Public Affairs/Government Relations
- The Pact that Got Mexico Talking About the 2030 Agenda— UN Global Compact Mexico with Weber Shandwick Mexico
Public Education
The Tasty SPF (Solar Protection Food) — Liga Contra El Cáncer Perú with Orange 360 / Olístico
Social Media Campaign
- NBA Mexico City Games 2019 — NBA with Another Company Special Event/Sponsorship
- Mobil Experience — ExxonMobil with Weber Shandwick
Sectores
Associations: #EnergiaParaSuperar — IBP – Instituto Brasileiro de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis with FSB
Consumer Products/Services :SEMPRE LIVRE®, Sempre Juntas — Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health – SEMPRE LIVRE® (STAY FREE®) Brand with FleishmanHillard Brasil
Fashion & Beauty: Suéltate El Pelo — Pantene – P&G with MMK+ (Ketchum Brazil), Grey New York, Devries New York, and Marlon Buenos Aires
Financial & Professional Services: “Connecting in an Infoxicated era” — BCW Colombia with BCW Colombia
Food & Beverage: #UnblockTheLove — Doritos with JeffreyGroup
Healthcare: #YourSurgeonShouldBePlastic: Patients in danger, lawless cosmetic surgeries — Chilean Society Of Plastic Surgeons with MGC
Industrial/Manufacturing: #AVIDAEMNOSSASMÃOS — DSM Produtos Nutricionais Brasil S.A. with Ideal H+K Strategies
Mining/Extractive Industries: Scientific Vocations — Pan American Energy with
Media, Arts & Entertainment: The Power of Recommendation — Taboola with Sherlock Communications
Not for Profit: Not a Single Baby with Chagas — Fundación Mundo Sano with
Public Sector/Government: Renda Básica de Cidadania de Maricá, benchmarking internacional — Prefeitura de Maricá – RJ with FSB
Technology: Más Mujeres — LinkedIn with Edelman Mexico
Travel & Leisure: Radar Turístico, a market intelligence tool for the Mexican travel industry — Travel Trade Industry in Mexico with PR Central, Oghen Consulting and STA Consultores