El 22 de junio se anunciaron nuevos ganadores del festival más importante de creatividad: Cannes Lions 2022. Desde Colombia, varios casos han ocupado shortlist. Sin embargo, la agencia que ha recibido los leones en Colombia es David Bogotá. Whtspp Records y Royalty Free Bot, campañas para la plataforma Bud X Records de Budweiser, han recibido cuatro leones hasta el momento.
Estos son los ganadores latinoamericanos anunciados en el tercer día de Cannes Lions 2022:
Mobile
- Bronze Lion: David Bogotá / Draftline, Colombia – Whtspp Records – Abinbev Budweiser Bud X Records (Influencer / Talent).
- Gold Lion: David, São Paulo / Zero, São Paulo / Hefty, São Paulo – Burger Glitch – Burger King – Whopper (Content for User Engagement).
- Gold Lion: De La Cruz Ogilvy, Guaynabo Puerto Rico – The Eye Tracker – Supermax – Online Supermax Supermarkets (mCommerce).
- Gold Lion: Grey Argentina, Buenos Aires – A Chat Away From Everything – Itaú Bank – Itaú Chat Account (mCommerce).
- Silver Lion: VMLY&R Commerce México – Jersey Pay – Corona – Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Zero Alcohol (mCommerce).
- Bronze Lion: FCB Brasil – Black Characters – Revista RaÇA, SãO Paulo Brazil (Co-creation & User Generated Content).
- Bronze Lion: David, São Paulo / Zero, São Paulo / Hefty, São Paulo – Burger Glitch – Burger King – Whopper (Targeted Communication).
- Bronze Lion: De La Cruz Ogilvy, Guaynabo Puerto Rico – The Eye Tracker – Supermax – Online Supermax Supermarkets (Brand-led Mobile Websites).
Brand experience & activation:
- Silver Lion: David Bogotá, Colombia – Royalty Free Bot – Budweiser – AbInveb (Cross-platform Digital Experience).
- Bronze Lion: VMLY&R México – Plasticoff – Whirlpool (Consumer Goods).
- Gold Lion: David, Sao Paulo, Brasil – Burger Glitch – Burger King – Whopper (Retail).
- Gold Lion : Ogilvy Honduras – Morning after island – Grupo estratégico Ge Pae – Woman Rights (Not-for-profit / Charity / Government).
- Bronze Lion: GUT, Sao Paulo Brasil – Heinz Hidden Spots – The Kraft Heinz Co – Kraft Ketchup (Social Engagement & Integration for Live Experience).
- Bronze Lion: GUT São Paulo, Brasil – New Iconic Kisses – Mercado Livre (eBazar) (Use of Website / Microsites).
- Bronze Lion: Fahrenheit DDB, Lima Perú – E-nterpreters – Pilsen Callao – Ka&O Films And Content (Branded Games).
- Bronze Lion: David, Buenos Aires Argentina – The Art Of Self Examintion – MACMA – Breast Cancer Prevention (Tangible & Spatial Technology).
- Bronze Lion: Mirum Agency Brasil, Curitiba – The Pirate Match – DirectvGo – LPTV Streaming (Customer Acquisition & Retention).
- Bronze Lion: Africa DDB, São Paulo Brasil – The Foamy Haircut – Brahma Beer Ab Inbev (Guerrilla Marketing & Stunts).
- Bronze Lion: Ogilvy Perú, Lima – Vertical Bike – Honda – Honda Motors (Launch / Re-launch)
- Gold Lion: Circus Grey, Lima, Perú – The Emancipation Loan – Mibanco (Cultural Insight)
- Gold Lion: Ogilvy Honduras – Morning after island – Grupo estratégico Ge Pae – Woman Rights (Breakthrough on a Budget).
- Silver Lion: Ogilvy Honduras – Morning after island – Grupo estratégico Ge Pae – Woman Rights (Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility).
Creative business transformation
- Silver Lion: GREY Argentina – A chat away from everything – Itaú bank (end-to-end transformation).
- Bronze Lion: Circus GREY Perú – The emancipation loan – Mibanco (brand purpose & impact).
Creative commerce
- Bronze Lion: VMLY&R /SUNO United Creators Brasil – Santander we stand – Santander bank (consumer services / business to business).
- Bronze Lion: GUT, São Paulo, Brasil – Black business beats – Mercado Livre (ebazar) (entertainment commerce).
- Bronze lion: De La Cruz Ogilvy, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico – The eye tracker – Supermax online (holistic journey design).
- Bronze lion: VMLY&R Commerce México – Jersey pay – Corona (Payment Solutions).
Creative effectiveness
- Bronze Lion: Publicis México / Publicis WW Riga – #stillspeakingup deeptruth – Propuesta cívica (Not-for-profit / Charity / Government).
En ese sentido, P&M sigue desarrollando las transmisiones diarias Reaccionando a Cannes Lions 2022. Se trata de un espacio para conversar sobre los casos destacados, las dinámicas que mueven la industria actualmente y asimismo, conocer la percepción de creativos expertos. Estas transmisiones se dan toda la semana durante el festival a las 11:00 a.m.
De igual forma, cada día se han conectado a la transmisión invitados sorpresa directamente desde Cannes.