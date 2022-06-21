La comunidad creativa se reúne cada año en el festival de creatividad más imporante del mundo. En 2022, el evento se está desarrollando desde el 20 de junio y Latinoamérica, en Cannes Lions 2022, ha recibido algunos reconocimientos. Brasil, por su parte, ha destacado. El 21 de junio fueron anunciados los ganadores de las categorías:
Design
- Gold Lion: Tatil Designing Ideas Rio – Río Carnaval, New Brand – Brasil (Creation of a New Brand Identity)
- Bronze Lion: ALMAP BBDO – The Polygraph – CNN Brasil (Posters)
Digital & Craft
- Silver Lion: Fahrenheit DDB, Lima Perú – E-nterpreters – Pilsen Callao – Ka&O Films And Content. (UX & Journey Design)
- Bronze Lion: FCB Brasil – Black Characters – Revista RaÇA, SãO Paulo Brazil (Data Storytelling)
Film Craft
- Bronze Lion: Senor Z Sac, Lima / Fahrenheit DDB, Lima – Christmas Clowns – Real Plaza Retail (Direction)
Industry craft
- Gold Lion: Tatil Designing Ideas Rio – Río Carnaval, New Brand – Brasil (Brand & Communications Design)
Entertainment
- Gold Lion: Ogilvy, Mexico City, México – Victoria cempasúchil: the taste of reunion – cerveza victoria, Abinbev (Fiction Film: Up to 5 minutes)
- Gold Lion: VMLY&R São Paulo, Brazil – Los Santos +3°c, greenpeace (Brand Integration for Games)
- Silver Lion: VMLY&R São Paulo, Brazil – Los Santos +3°c, Greenpeace (Brand Integration for Games)
- Bronze Lion: Slap Global, Buenos Aires, Argentina – Getting Luis Miguel on board – Pepsico México, sabritas (Brand Integration & Sponsorships / Partnerships)
- Bronze Lion: Wolf BCPP, Santiago, Chile – Series Tour – Netflix (Talent: digital & social)
Entertainment Lions for music
- Silver Lion: AKQA, São Paulo – Brazil – Sonho- Nego Bala (Excellence in Music Video)
- Silver Lion: GUT, Sao Paulo, Brazil – Black business beats – Mercado livre (eBazar) (Production of Exclusive Artist Content in Partnership with a Brand or a Cause)
Entertainment Lions for sport
- Gold Lion: VMLY&R São Paulo, Brazil – Los Santos +3°c, Greenpeace (Brand Integration for Games)
- Bronze Lion: Fahrenheit DDB, Lima, Perú – E-nterpreters, Pilsen Callao (Innovative Use of Tech & Platforms for Sport)
- Silver Lion: AFRICA DDB, São Paulo, Brazil – The foamy haircut, Brahma beer – Ab inbev (Influencer & Co-creation )
- Bronze Lion: Mirum agency Brazil – Curitiba the pirate match – Directvgo (Audience Targeting or Distribution Strategy)
- Gold Lion: SOKO, São Paulo, Brazil – Stuck in the 80s, Ab Inbev – Guaraná antarctica (Influencer & Co-creation )
- Bronze Lion: Tacylocke Brazil – The uniform that never existed – centauro (Diversity & Inclusion in Sport)
- Silver Lion: McCann, Santiago, Chile – The sacrifice the most dangerous surf tournament – Greenpeace (Sports for Good)
- Bronze Lion: AFRICA DDB, São Paulo, Brazil – Unbreakable courts, institutional, Budweiser (Fan Engagement)
P&M está desarrollando transmisiones día a día reaccionando los casos que han ganado leones desde Latinoamérica en Cannes Lions 2022. Las transmisiones se desarrollan toda la semana hasta el 24 de junio a las 11:00 a.m. y cuentan con un invitado experto del sector y un invitado sorpresa desde Cannes, Francia.
